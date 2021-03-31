Lake County opens mass vaccination pod capable of administering thousands of doses in a day

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people from all parts of Lake County stood in the rain, waiting to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
”Last time I checked, we had about 72,000 people in Lake County vaccinated. We were at 31-and-a-half percent while the state was at 28%, so we’re very happy to be kind of in the lead,” said Ron Graham, Lake County health commissioner.
The goal is to do 5,000 vaccinations in one day, and possibly a little bit more. It’s a team effort made up of more than 20 organizations and more than 100 volunteers.
”In the afternoon, we have a standby list for walk-ins,” said Graham. “It will help us use the vaccine so that we have zero waste.”
With all of the stations filled in the gym at Mentor High School, they’re able to vaccinate 30 people every three minutes
Diane Deneade is the director of nursing and clinical services in Lake County. She said this vaccine is a game changer
”I absolutely love this,” said Deneade. “ I used to work dialysis, and I lost a third of my patients while I was on maternity leave. They would’ve love this. Their families would’ve loved this.”
As more people fill the gymnasium, hope of a brighter future is restored.
The next POD will take place next Wednesday.
