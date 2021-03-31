Malik Jackson bringing veteran presence, Super Bowl experience to Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s been a lot of talk about the Super Bowl among the many free agents the Browns have signed in 2021, and why not? A few of them have played in the big game.
Malik Jackson has played in two, both with the Denver Broncos, winning a ring in 2015. Now he’s here in Cleveland, reuniting with a former assistant coach on that Broncos team, Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods.
“I got to know Joe Woods very well,” Jackson said Wednesday during a zoom interview with reporters. “He’s one of the reasons I made the decision to come to Cleveland, because I have such a good relationship with him.”
Jackson has made two other stops since Denver, going to Jacksonville and then Philadelphia. It was with the Jaguars in 2017 that he racked up a career-high eight sacks. That’s the player he says he’s aiming to be again: a disruptive force on the defensive line, a positive influence in the locker room.
And no, he doesn’t believe that all of this ‘Super Bowl’ chatter is aiming a bit too high.
“There’s no such thing,” Jackson said. “The day after the Super Bowl, if you’re not saying ‘my team’s going to the Super Bowl next year’, then you’re wrong. You have to put yourself in the mindset of being great, and expecting to be great, and letting things fall where they may.”
As well as the Browns played last season, and as far as they went, it certainly won’t hurt to have a guy who’s ‘been there, done it’ when it comes to getting over the top.
“The further you get in the playoffs, you have to have guys that know what’s happening,” Jackson said. “What’s your mindset? We have to think about where not to go, how not to think too far forward, so I think knowledge of the unknown is a big key.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.