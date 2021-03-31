Man rescued from apartment fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters rescued a man from an apartment fire on Park Midway Walk Wednesday morning.
EMS took the injured man to the hospital with minor injuries.
Cleveland Fire said the blaze started in the kitchen when food was left unattended while cooking.
They said working smoke detectors made the different in ensuring the victim wasn’t seriously injured.
The fire department reminded people to stay in the kitchen while cooking and avoid cooking while tired.
