Medical examiner identifies body of man found inside burned, collapsed Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner said Ronald Foor, 54, was the victim found inside the burned out home in the 700 block of Moraine Avenue.
The medical examiner added the cause and manner of Foor’s death is pending.
Foor’s body was recovered Monday.
Akron police said Foor barricaded himself inside the home shortly before it caught fire Saturday evening after a family disturbance.
When officers arrived, they said Foor refused to come outside and a short time later, smoke began pouring from the structure.
The home quickly became engulfed in flames and collapsed.
Nobody else was injured.
A pig and two rabbits found in cages in the backyard were taken to a local shelter by a Humane Society and Animal Rescue officer.
