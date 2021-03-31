More than 5 years in prison for Akron woman who caused 2 fatal drug overdoses

Gina Tasich (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel | March 31, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 2:07 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old Akron woman was convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for causing the fatal drug overdoses of two people.

Gina Tasich was then sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.

Akron police said she supplied the methamphetamine and Carfentanil which killed Melissa Kepnes, 32, in June 2019.

The second victim, Gary Slack, 56, died of a methamphetamine and Fentanyl overdose in January 2020.

Tasich was taken into custody on March 3, 2020.

