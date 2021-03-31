More than 5 years in prison for Akron woman who caused 2 fatal drug overdoses

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old Akron woman was convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for causing the fatal drug overdoses of two people.
Gina Tasich was then sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.
Akron police said she supplied the methamphetamine and Carfentanil which killed Melissa Kepnes, 32, in June 2019.
The second victim, Gary Slack, 56, died of a methamphetamine and Fentanyl overdose in January 2020.
Tasich was taken into custody on March 3, 2020.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.