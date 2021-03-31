25 Northeast Ohio Jersey Mike’s locations to donate all Wednesday sales to charity

By Steph Krane | March 31, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 6:44 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Your sub could support a good cause today.

Jersey Mike’s locations across the country, including 25 in the Cleveland area, are donating 100 percent of sales Wednesday to select charities as part of their 11th annual Nationwide Day of Giving.

Proceeds will go to different charities depending on the store’s location:

Jersey Mike’s said they hope to raise more than $8 million nationwide for local charities.

