25 Northeast Ohio Jersey Mike’s locations to donate all Wednesday sales to charity

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Your sub could support a good cause today.
Jersey Mike’s locations across the country, including 25 in the Cleveland area, are donating 100 percent of sales Wednesday to select charities as part of their 11th annual Nationwide Day of Giving.
Proceeds will go to different charities depending on the store’s location:
- Deyarmin Foundation (Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, Alliance, North Canton, New Philadelphia, Kent, Canton)
- Prayers From Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation (North Olmsted, Rocky River, Macedonia, Westlake, Parma, Broadview Heights, Middleburg Heights, Strongsville)
- Ronald McDonald House Northeast Ohio (Chardon, Willoughby, Mayfield Village)
- Special Olympics Ohio (Hudson, Chagrin Falls, Brunswick, Aurora, Woodmere, Mentor)
- Joshua T. Miktarian Memorial Scholarship Fund (Twinsburg)
Jersey Mike’s said they hope to raise more than $8 million nationwide for local charities.
