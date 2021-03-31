Northeast Ohio weather: 1 to 4 inches of snow possible in parts of Northeast Ohio Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As colder air moves into the area tonight into Thursday, lake effect snow bands will develop after midnight.
These will meander across the area during the day tomorrow, leading to wet roads and lower visibility for travelers.
Where squalls persist, one to three inches of snowfall are possible.
In the higher terrain of Ashtabula and Geauga counties, one to four inches of snowfall is in the forecast.
Temperatures will be our other big weather story during this time.
The wind chill will be in the teens by tomorrow morning, and it will stay there through the day tomorrow.
Brr!
Temperatures will warm back up for Easter weekend.
