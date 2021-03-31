Ohio lawmaker to introduce bill that would ban mandating COVID-19 vaccine passports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio lawmaker said he intends on proposing a bill that would prohibit COVID-19 vaccine passports from being mandated statewide.
State Rep. Al Cutrona, of the Canfield area, said if the proposed legislation were to be passed into law, requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccination in order to be allowed into certain areas or establishments would be prohibited.
The Republican representative, who oversees an infectious disease practice in Mahoning County, said Ohioans should be encouraged to take the vaccine, but it should not be required.
“A vaccine should not be mandated or required by our government for our people to integrate back to a sense of normalcy,” State. Rep. Cutrona said. “We’ve had restrictions on our freedoms for over a year and more restrictions or mandates are not the answer to every issue related to COVID-19.”
New York is one of the first states to announce a vaccine passport program, according to Cutrona, which would allow individuals with proof of immunization into select venues.
“Ohio is not New York,” Cutrona added. “I anticipate introducing this bill to ensure that the liberties of all Ohioans are instilled throughout this vaccination phase of the pandemic.”
The lawmaker is seeking additional cosponsors for the legislation before introducing it to the Ohio House.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.