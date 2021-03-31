Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,989 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 18,611 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,017,566 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a regular COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, but is expected to return on Thursday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 1,989 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 155,410 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 53,076 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 7,429 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
