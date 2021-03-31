Summit County mass vaccination site open for appointments

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Registration is now open for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Summit County’s mass vaccination site.
This will be set up as a drive-thru at the Summit County Fairgrounds at 1050 North Ave. in Tallmadge and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one dose shot and does not require a second dose; however, only those 18 and over are eligible for it.
The vaccine is available to Ohio residents 16 and up, but 16 and 17-year-old’s are not approved for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.
Appointments must be scheduled on the state’s scheduling portal, https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
Health officials said the state’s scheduling portal will only show the fairgrounds site if it has available appointments; individuals should check the portal frequently for available appointments.
Anyone needing assistance scheduling an appointment should call 330-926-5795.
The appointments opening Wednesday at noon are for the Saturday, April 3 clinic.
Summit County Public Health officials will have 1,500 appointment slots available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
METRO is providing free rides on all fixed route, demand response and Northcoast Express to COVID-19 vaccine appointments with proof of a same day appointment.
For appointments at the fairgrounds, the fixed route service will take riders to the transit center near Chapel Hill Mall, where a shuttle will then take them to the fairgrounds.
Following the appointment, the shuttle will return riders back to the transit center near Chapel Hill Mall.
