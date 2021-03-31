1 of 3 suspects still on the run after Euclid Police seize drugs, gun, cash from traffic stop

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the three males who tried to run away from Euclid Police during a traffic stop where drugs, a gun, and a hefty sum of cash were seized is still on the run.
Police said an officer conducted the traffic stop in the area of Sidney Drive and Brush Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Three males got out and ran away from the scene, according to police.
Officers pursued them and apprehended two suspects, one of which resisted, police said.
Police said the third suspect has yet to be found.
Suspected PCP and marijuana, a handgun, and a large sum of cash were seized, according to police.
Police said charges are pending.
