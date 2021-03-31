Traumatic death of 5-year-old Parma boy can have significant effect on other children

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - It can be as simple as placing a stuffed animal at a memorial sight, but whatever that moment is, parents should let their children take the lead when it comes to grieving the death of another child.
Jax Ponomarenko was just 5 years old when he was killed, a tragic case that made national headlines, as his father, Matthew Ponomarenko, admitted during a 911 call that he had killed his autistic son.
Dr. Lolita McDavid is the medical director of child advocacy at University Hospitals, and in a situation like this, the violent and tragic death of a child, as we monitor our child’s grief, we must take our cues from their behavior and questions.
“Tell your child it’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to have these feelings. It’s OK to be angry if that’s how you feel,” Dr. McDavid said,” But don’t tell the child how to feel.”
Instead, she suggests allowing your child to express to you how they are feeling, and then it is your job as a parent to help your child process those feelings.
“They may have questions. They may want to know what happens next and all a parent can tell them is what they know,” Dr. McDavid said, “Don’t try and go off into a lot of explanation because kids can’t handle all that.”
That goes for our younger children and even for teenagers who may have difficulty processing something so violent and tragic.
Between media exposure and in-home discussions, and discussions among other children themselves, it can be overwhelming for young people as they try and work through grief and fear.
Children are resilient, Dr. McDavid said, but only to a point.
“They are like rubber bands; you can stretch them and they’ll go back, but if you stretch them too far, they’ll break. So you have to make sure you’re not over-processing this for your child,” she said.
And there may come a time when, as a parent, you feel you need to take another step to get additional help for yourself of for your child.
We live in stressful times, and at times, it can all become too much for our children.
“If it continues to bother them and they continue to talk about it, it’s perfectly OK to talk to your pediatrician about different resources you can use, people that your child can talk to,” Dr. McDavid said.
The best place to start, Dr. McDavid said, is to listen. Your child will, by his words and actions, tell you how best to handle how they are feeling.
