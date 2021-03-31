Violence in local bars, how’s the pandemic playing a role?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local police noticing a recent uptick in violent crimes happening at bars across Northeast Ohio. There have been at least seven violent incidents in cities such as Cleveland, Lakewood, and Parma since the end of January.
Two of them have been deadly.
Dr. Deborah Koricke, a clinical and forensic psychologist, says the pandemic plays a major role, but there are several factors.
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing, I hate to say it, but almost a return to normal. It’s been a lot more lately, but I think we all got used to not having any violence,” said Dr. Koricke.
Many of the recent incidents started with a bar fight or argument, which Koricke admits isn’t anything new, but she says alcohol and stress don’t mix.
“Now they’re turning more to death with stabbings and shootings, so I think that’s part of it with the pandemic people having been stuck at home so long, and now they’re getting out more,” Dr. Koricke added.
Dr. Koricke says other factors include fewer restrictions and social distancing not being enforced in some places. She adds that gun sales are also up.
As the country seems to be turning a corner with the pandemic, Dr. Koricke says the impacts of it aren’t going away any time soon. She says the economy needs to get back on track.
“There’s a lot of pent-up anxiety and stress out there over people wondering about what’s going to happen,” said Dr. Koricke.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.