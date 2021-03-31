20-year-old victim in Slavic Village killing identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified 20-year-old Tyronte K. Peterson of Garfield Heights as the person who was shot and killed at a home on Hosmer Avenue near Slavic Village Monday evening.
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 5900 block of Hosmer on reports that a man had been shot, according to a media release from Cleveland police.
They located Peterson in front of a home in the 6000 block of Hosmer with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Peterson was taken by ambulance to University Hospitals where he died, the release said.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and another man were walking down the street when they were approached by three other males, according to police. An exchange of gunfire occurred and the man was shot.
The investigation is ongoing.
