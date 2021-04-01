After pandemic setback, Cleveland nail artist plans to open first location in Waterloo Arts District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Door-to-door nail artist Chanel Boyd plans to open her first location this summer after a challenging year for businesses.
“My friends encouraged me to venture out on my own and follow my dream,” she said, while preparing her designs in the Pop Life building on Waterloo Rd.
Boyd’s location for her business, Cure Nail Gallery, will open on the corner of Waterloo and E. 156th, within the Waterloo Art District. Boyd previously worked privately with clients throughout her decades of work.
Cure Nail Gallery is among the hundreds of businesses in Northeast Ohio that struggled last year. Boyd decided to close her traveling business in March 2020 and did not reopen until November.
“Being shut down out of nowhere was definitely a shock to me,” she said. “I was kind of stuck for the first four months not knowing what to do, which way to go.”
Her business found new life through digital opportunities such as through virtual lessons; her social media presence also grew.
“It took me a while to adapt. I didn’t know what to do at first,” she said.
To this day, Boyd is still concerned over the future of her business and the country’s fight against COVID-19: “Will people come? Will we stay safe? Is Covid finally coming to a halt?... Who’s going to get vaccinated?”
Still, she encourages all residents to do what she did during the height of the pandemic: “Tap into something.”
“Tap into yourself, look within, trust yourself. Things will turn and pan out the way God has planned for your life,” she said.
