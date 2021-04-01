Akron celebrates Devo Day with hope the hometown band will nab a Rock Hall induction

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron residents will celebrate a beloved rock band Wednesday as apart of Devo Day.
The declaration of Devo Day on April 1 comes as a way to promote the hometown band ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction voting, the city of Akron said in a press release.
Devo originated in Akron in 1973, according to the press release.
Members include Mark Mothersbaugh, Bob Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, Bob Casale and Alan Myers.
“Devo is of course one of my favorite bands,” Patrick Carney, former Akron resident and member of the Black Keys, said in a press release. “It was a huge thing for me as a teenager to know a band from Akron as cool and weird could strike a chord (no pun intended) that resonated so massively around the world.”
Akron plans to promote the band in a number of ways, including:
- Fan voting: Scan a QR code at any of the 50 Energy Dome sculpture pop-ups around the city
- Life-size cutouts of Devo in the Akron corridor
- DEVOtional: Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, Jack Black, Fred Armisen and Tony Hawk to appear in video outside The Bowery
- Goodyear Akron Blimp appearance
Rock Hall Inductees will be announced in May 2021. Tickets to the event aren’t currently available.
