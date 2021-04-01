ALERT DAY: Wind, cold and snow may impact morning commuters

By Avery Williams | April 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 7:23 AM
Today is a 19 First Alert Weather Day for wind, cold and lake effect snow. Road conditions vary across Northeast Ohio. Get the latest on weather and traffic from Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for today, Thursday.

Lake effect snow is falling.

Today is cold and windy, with temperatures in the 20s in the morning and in the 30s in the afternoon.

Wind chill will leave you feeling colder.

Jamie is watching a few crashes this morning. She will update you on alternative routes.

Jamie urges drivers to clear snow from their headlights and be cautious on wet roads.

