ALERT DAY: Wind, cold and snow may impact morning commuters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for today, Thursday.
Lake effect snow is falling.
Today is cold and windy, with temperatures in the 20s in the morning and in the 30s in the afternoon.
Wind chill will leave you feeling colder.
Jamie is watching a few crashes this morning. She will update you on alternative routes.
Jamie urges drivers to clear snow from their headlights and be cautious on wet roads.
