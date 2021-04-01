Lorain County Sheriff’s Office releases cause of death for Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Months after the bodies of 18-year-old Alaina Camacho and 20-year-old Nathan Orona were found in Lake Erie, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has released their causes of death.

The sheriff’s office said autopsies found the friends both died of asphyxia by drowning and environmental hypothermia.

Their deaths were ruled accidental, according to a news release.

Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona went missing in early February, and their bodies were found in late March.

They were discovered after a fisherman spotted Orona’s body floating in Lake Erie near Hot Waters Marina. Camacho was found the next day when her vehicle was pulled from the water.

According to the release, investigation by the sheriff’s office and Lorain Police Department revealed the headlights on Camacho’s car were not lit when the vehicle went into the water. “With the headlights off, investigators can only speculate that Camacho was unaware that the pier was ending,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation is now closed.

