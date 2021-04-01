Barriers may be put in place to keep vehicles from plunging into Lake Erie off Hot Waters Marina Pier in Lorain County after car and body of missing woman recovered

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) -A tragic loss of life in Lorain with the deaths of two young friends has people talking and the mayor working to make the area safer.
There were a lot of broken-hearted people standing and watching as two tow trucks pulled Alaina Camacho’s car from the cold murky water of Lake Erie on Monday around 6 p.m.
The job now is to find a way to stop something like that from ever happening again, says Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley.
“It’s always hard on families to have an ending like this,” Mayor Bradley said regarding the loss of 18-year-old Alaina Camacho and 20-year-old Nathan Orona.
Orona’s body was found floating by a fisherman in the water just off the Hot Waters Marina Pier on Sunday morning.
The search continued for Alaina.
On Monday, a dive team found her body inside her gold Honda submerged in the water very close to where Nathan’s body was found.
“It doesn’t appear that it was a voluntary type of thing. It appears it was an accident. We’re waiting for the coroner to come back with their conclusions, but at this point, it looks like it was a tragic accident.”
Mayor Bradley says the two friends went missing in early February and it took almost two months to find their bodies.
“So far as I know there has never been any tragedies like this in that area before. I’ve talked with the chief of police and I’ve also talked with our public properties manager, Laura Garcia, and they’re going to develop some short-term plans to offer protection to people.”
There is only about a foot high steel railing there now. Not much to stop a vehicle from ending up in the deadly lake.
At night it can be impossible to see that there is an instant drop off into the lake.
There are no lights at the end of the pier, a popular place for people who fish to go and lovers alike.
“I know there will be some signage there but we also have some other plans to put in place on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.