Cleveland council seeks crackdown on illegal clubs after 7 shot over the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An after-hours shooting at The Spot, a motorcycle bar operating illegally in the back of a building at 5100 Pearl Road at Brookpark, has the city of Cleveland frustrated.
“They’re already illegal,” Council President Kevin Kelly said, whose Ward 13 includes The Spot. “We can’t make what’s already illegal more illegal.”
But it’s not just The Spot.
A party center opened in an empty storefront in Slavic Village on East 65th Street without proper zoning or occupancy permits, and police have cited them multiple times as a nuisance after calls from neighbors.
“When you start having late-hour parties, late night music, very loud music, cars parking on the sidewalk, cars double-parked on the street, that creates a hazard and a nuisance, and it’s been really troubling for some of our neighbors,” Ward 12 Councilman Anthony Brancatelli said.
It’s a long process, however, to shut down these clubs and centers, but the councilman are trying to do something now.
“Hold all the property owners accountable that are leasing to these clubs and these illegal operations knowing exactly what is going to happen,” Kelley said.
According to the councilmen, it’s much easier to prevent clubs like The Spot from opening then it is to shut them down once they’re open, and police have limited options beside writing citations.
“The police are not judge and jury when they go out,” Brancatelli said. “You hope you can get out in front of this quick enough.”
For Councilman Kelly, he couldn’t act quickly enough in the case of The Spot.
“The case was being built to shut this place down, and it was very close,” Kelley said. “I was pretty upset when I got the call that this happened because I knew we were so close to getting that.”
But not close enough to prevent last weekend’s shooting.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.