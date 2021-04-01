Cleveland State University to have all students back on campus for Fall 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University confirmed that it plans to welcome all its students, faculty, and staff back to campus starting this fall semester.
This means most CSU classes and labs will be in-person and on-campus while campus life will be bustling.
Residence halls will be fully open and a near-full slate of residence life events, campus dining, student activities, and student support services will be offered.
The safe reopening of campus offices is also on the university’s checklist.
CSU said this decision to “return to near-normal operations” in August was due to its success in managing the pandemic on campus along with vaccination efforts.
The university added that it has one of the lowest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the nation for urban universities, all in the midst of holding more than 40% of its classes on campus this spring.
“Our community members have demonstrated that they are committed to following our safety protocols and protecting themselves and others,” said CSU President Harlan Sands. “Combine that with the progress we’re seeing in vaccinations of students, faculty and staff, and we’re excited about the fall semester.”
With the availability of COVID-19 vaccines continuing to increase, CSU expects all students, faculty, and staff will be vaccinated and ready to return to campus.
“We will be doing our best to ensure that every member of our university community is vaccinated,” Sands said. “Now that the vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 16 in Ohio, we’re encouraging our students, faculty, and staff to take advantage of the fantastic mass vaccination center at our Wolstein arena or another site that’s convenient.”
CSU said its plans will be adjusted according to guidance from the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health.
Safety measures like face masking and social distancing will remain in place with other precautions, according to CSU.
