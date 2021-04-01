Dad tells his sons Baker Mayfield was traded to Steelers as part of April Fools’ Day prank (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A father played a cruel April Fools’ Day trick on his sons, who both seem to be committed fans of the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield.
The man told his boys that the Browns traded their star quarterback to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and their reactions were caught on video.
One of the boys was seen burying his head into his beanbag after hearing about the fake news.
Mayfield even reacted to the prank on social media.
“Baker’s still a Brown,” the boys were told after learning of the prank.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.