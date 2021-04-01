Dellavedova expected to return for Cavs tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The long wait for Matthew Dellavedova appears to be over.
The Cavs veteran guard, out more than a year with a concussion and appendectomy, is expected to play tonight for the Cavs against Philadelphia.
Dellavedova, 30, last played in an NBA game March 10, 2020, the Cavs final game before the pandemic began.
Dellavedova and Kevin Love are the only 2 players remaining from Cleveland’s 2016 championship team.
Ironically, Love could return tonight as well. He’s missed most of this season with a calf injury.
