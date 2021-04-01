Euclid Police seize meth, suspected PCP and heroin after responding to drug overdose

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A call to a drug overdose lead to Euclid Police seizing numerous drugs and identifying four suspects.
Police said officers were sent to the 24990 block of Euclid Avenue at 10:52 a.m. on Tuesday.
As a woman was being taken to the hospital, another woman on scene gave false information to officers and tried to run away, according to police.
Police said she was apprehended and charged with obstruction.
According to police, “a man inside the home sat on the couch through the entire incident rather unconcerned about the going’s on!”
He was taken to the Euclid Police Department for questioning, according to police.
Police said the Euclid Narcotics and Vice Unit searched the home and seized two rifles, 50 grams of meth, suspected PCP and heroin, miscellaneous pills, several digital scales, drug packaging, and drug paraphernalia, and $200 cash.
In all, police said the suspects included two men and two women.
Drug charges are pending in this ongoing investigation, according to police.
