FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong winds, bitter cold, and lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A blast of very cold air is in place today. Northwest winds will gust over 40 mph at times. Wind chill in the teens all day. We have lake effect snow in the area. Best chance for additional accumulation will be in the higher terrain away from the lakeshore. Up to 3 inches of new snow could fall if you get into a persistent lake squall. Afternoon temperatures not getting out of the lower 30s for most of us. A windy night ahead with lingering lake effect snow bands. We will fall into the 20s. Drier air builds in tomorrow. I went with a gradual clearing trend from west to east. Blustery and chilly tomorrow with temperatures around 40 degrees for a high. Warming trend this Easter weekend. Mixed clouds and sun Saturday. Temperatures rebound into the 50s Saturday afternoon.