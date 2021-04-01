19 First Alert Weather Day: Light lake effect snow continues through tonight; still cold on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early-Spring arctic blast arrived in Northeast Ohio today, with lake effect snow showers and bitterly cold weather.
Some spotty, hit or miss lake effect snow showers will continue into the evening.
Be careful if you’ll be traveling around the area.
The heavy snow will wind down through the night, but with a north wind through tomorrow, we’ll have to keep at least light flurries in the forecast from the overnight hours through tomorrow morning.
We should finally see some sunshine on Friday afternoon.
Regarding the bitterly cold weather and strong winds we’re experiencing, we’ll finally be warming back up for Easter weekend.
