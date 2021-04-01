FirstEnergy refunds $26M as nuclear bailout repeal is signed

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy on Wednesday announced they will refund approximately $26 million to Ohio customers.
The money FirstEnergy is refunding was collected through a tainted nuclear bailout bill, according to the Associated Press.
The announcement came the same day Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine repealed the nuclear bailout bill.
The company remains under scrutiny for its role in what federal authorities say is a $60 million bribery and corruption scheme.
The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to order FirstEnergy to refund the collections paid to Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison.
FirstEnergy stopped collecting the revenue guarantee in February to settle a lawsuit with Ohio Attorney General David Yost.
Below is a section of FirstEnergy’s announcement:
“Over the past several months, FirstEnergy’s Board of Directors and management team have taken steps to reduce regulatory uncertainty affecting the company’s Ohio utilities. This includes, among other steps, the previously announced partial settlement with the Ohio Attorney General to stop the collection of decoupling revenues and the company’s decision to not seek recovery of lost distribution revenue from residential and commercial customers authorized under its current Ohio Electric Security Plan through May 31, 2024. Moving forward, the company remains committed to engaging in a holistic and transparent manner with key stakeholders.”
A timeline of the refund plan was not released.
