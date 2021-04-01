FirstEnergy refunds $26M as nuclear bailout repeal is signed

“Over the past several months, FirstEnergy’s Board of Directors and management team have taken steps to reduce regulatory uncertainty affecting the company’s Ohio utilities. This includes, among other steps, the previously announced partial settlement with the Ohio Attorney General to stop the collection of decoupling revenues and the company’s decision to not seek recovery of lost distribution revenue from residential and commercial customers authorized under its current Ohio Electric Security Plan through May 31, 2024. Moving forward, the company remains committed to engaging in a holistic and transparent manner with key stakeholders.”