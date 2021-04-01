Indians ban Native American headdresses, painted faces at games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians fans won’t be allowed inside Progressive Field wearing Native American headdresses or face paint.
While moving forward with a plan to change their name, the Indians announced a new fan dress policy for the 2021 season.
The team said fans will either be ejected or denied admission for behavior that includes wearing headdresses or “face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.”
The Indians said earlier this year that they are changing their name, joining a nationwide movement to ban racist symbols and slogans.
The name change will not take effect until the 2022 season at the earliest.
