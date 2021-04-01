Indians fall short on Opening Day, 3-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The snow, and the Detroit Tigers, were too much for the Cleveland Indians on Opening Day.
Matthew Boyd and 3 relievers combined to stop the Tribe 3-2 Thursday at chilly Comerica Park.
The game started in a snow squall but eventually cleared up by the middle of the game. Temperatures were in the 30s most of the day.
Miguel Cabrera got the scoring started with an early 2-run homer. Visibility was so poor that Cabrera wasn’t sure the ball went out, and slid into second base with what he thought was a double.
Tribe starter Shane Bieber took the loss but pitched well, fanning 12 in 6 innings of work. Bieber threw 95 pitches.
The Indians got their only runs on a 9th-inning two-run homer by catcher Roberto Perez.
Cesar Hernandez’ double was Cleveland’s only other extra-base hit.
The teams will take Friday off before resuming the series Saturday. Zach Plesac will start for Cleveland.
