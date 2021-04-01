Jackson Township Police say cell phone footage shows shooter open fire in a Canton club; officers need help identifying the suspect

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Scary moments unfolded this weekend inside a Canton nightclub.
Police say cell phone footage shows the shooter open fire inside Christie’s Cabaret.
The cell phone video was posted publicly to YouTube and social media. It shows a fight erupt between at least a dozen people.
As people tug on clothing and throw punches, the brawl gets even scarier.
A man in a grey hoodie holds up a gun, and starts shooting.
Others scream and scurry out of the club.
The Jackson township Police Chief says this video is one of a handful taken that night that detectives are using in their investigation.
They are still looking for the man who fired the rounds.
Police say the suspect fired at the ceiling and that no one shot inside the club.
However, officers say someone did show up at the hospital with a gunshot wound later the same night. Police believe that shooting stemmed from the fight that started here at Christie’s.
Anthony Moorman saw the video that was taken over the weekend on Facebook.
“It’s an insane video,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. Whoever it was recording was that close to whoever shot and I can only imagine what was going through their mind when it happened.”
Moorman grew up in Akron and used to work security at a different nightclub downtown.
“We had multiple times where things got real rowdy,” he said. “But we never once had that issue, because we handled it before it made it to the [shots fired] level.”
He was not at Christie’s the night of the shooting, but has questions about how this was even able to unfold.
We reached out to the club, asking whether security checks for guns upon entry on a nightly basis. We have not heard back.
If you have any information on who the shooter may be, call Jackson Police.
