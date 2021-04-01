Juvenile confessed to making bomb threats targeting Brunswick schools, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities announced that the suspect responsible for making bomb threats at Brunswick-area schools has been identified.
According to the Brunswick Division of Police, investigators served a search warrant at a Vermillion residence on Wednesday morning after receiving information that a possible suspect in the case lived there.
The suspect, identified by police as a juvenile, confessed during an initial interview to making all three bomb threats at Brunswick Middle School and Memorial Elementary School between February 10 and March 22.
All three threats were originally deemed non-credible by police and no devices were located.
Police previously said the threats were made via phone by what appeared to be computer-generated.
The investigation, which was conducted in collaboration with Brunswick police, Vermillion authorities, and the FBI, is still ongoing.
