Man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend found incompetent to stand trial at this time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018 has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.
Jamal Kukla was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Kukla will now be a patient at North Coast Behavioral Health in Northfield for mental health treatment.
The body of Jasmine Washington, 31, was found hidden under stairs outside the Broadway Christian Church on Sept. 17, 2018.
Kukla was arrested on May 27, 2020 after police said his DNA matched DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.
“More and more, familial analysis positively links DNA evidence from a crime scene to a suspect, providing investigators with leads that crack a case,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “I’m thankful that our Bureau of Criminal Investigations team was able to assist our local and federal partners in solving this brutal homicide.”
Washington leaves behind three children.
Her father is a reverend at Straightway Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights.
“This horrendous crime has left the victim’s family suffering with numerous questions for nearly two years,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Thanks to the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies at every level, hopefully some of those questions will soon be answered.”
