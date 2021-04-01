Man found murdered inside abandoned home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) A 29-year-old Cleveland man was found fatally shot inside an abandoned home late Wednesday evening.
According to Cleveland police, Antonio Harris and several other people were inside the home in the 13000 block of Crennell Avenue when an unknown person knocked on the door around 11:30 p.m.
When Harris answered the door, he was shot in the head.
Officers found Harris lying in the front doorway and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.