Multiple wintry weather-related crashes impact Northeast Ohio’s major interstates
By Chris Anderson | April 1, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 9:45 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Intense snow squalls moved through Northeast Ohio on Thursday morning, cutting down visibility and making road conditions treacherous as numerous crashes were reported in the area.

Here’s a look at the road conditions west of Cleveland:

An accident involving at least 10 vehicles closed a portion of I-90 west in the Rocky River area. The police department said weather was the primary factor in the crash.

I-90 crash following snow squall in Northeast Ohio

Additional crashes were reported along I-480, I-71, and I-77, impacting stretches or closing the roadways completely while the snow bans persisted.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. for Cuyahoga and Summit counties with up to 4 additional inches of snow possible.

This is a developing story.

