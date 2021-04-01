Multiple wintry weather-related crashes impact Northeast Ohio’s major interstates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Intense snow squalls moved through Northeast Ohio on Thursday morning, cutting down visibility and making road conditions treacherous as numerous crashes were reported in the area.
Here’s a look at the road conditions west of Cleveland:
An accident involving at least 10 vehicles closed a portion of I-90 west in the Rocky River area. The police department said weather was the primary factor in the crash.
Additional crashes were reported along I-480, I-71, and I-77, impacting stretches or closing the roadways completely while the snow bans persisted.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. for Cuyahoga and Summit counties with up to 4 additional inches of snow possible.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.