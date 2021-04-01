New gaming experience opens in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s quickly becoming the new way to gamble in Ohio and one that JACK Thistledown Racino hopes will boost its bottom line after being dealt a tough hand in 2020.
On Wednesday, the racino unveiled its latest addition, Revel Oak. The brand new 12,000-square-foot outdoor gaming patio, now officially open, features two levels of games and a bar.
More outdoor gaming patios, like this one in North Randall, have been popping up across Ohio over the past few years. These areas allow guests to gamble in a comfortable environment and take in some fresh air, without dealing with sun in your eyes or being drenched by a rainstorm. They also have climate-controlled features, so you can be warm when Mother Nature decides to bestow frigid weather on Northeast Ohio in the middle of June.
“It was important for us to keep that promise and continue to grow a gaming space,” said Angela Matthews, general manager of JACK Thistledown Racino.
The outdoor gaming also allows guests to gamble and smoke at the same time, something banned inside traditional casinos in Ohio.
“We really do believe that this space will attract both smoking gamers or a non-smoking gamer,” said Matthews. “The design of the smoking patio really is one where you won’t realize that smoking is allowed because it’s so open-air. We have a state-of-the-art filtration system,” she says.
Guests wanting to play in this new gaming patio can enjoy it 24 hours a day. For more information click here.
