Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 18,611 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,020,041 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a regular COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
The 24-hour increase of 2,475 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 156,061 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 53,169 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,438 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.