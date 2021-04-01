Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly effective in kids as young as 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an exciting revelation.
Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.
Camille Sabella is the director for the center of Pediatric infectious diseases at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
19 News asked him how Pfizer came to that conclusion.
“100 percent of the children tested achieved very good anti-body level against the virus,” he said.
Currently, Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older.
But what about children younger than 12 years old.
Sabella says making a vaccine for them is still a work in progress.
“Pfizer & Moderna are going to be starting studies and looking at the efficacy and safety of the vaccine from 6 months up to 15 years,” he said.
Pfizer will be presenting the vaccine to the FDA in a few weeks.
And in the end, Medical professionals like Sabella and those that have been working hard on getting rid of the virus are enjoying this victory in what seems to be the longest battle against Covid-19.
“Anytime that we have a safe and effective vaccine, especially against the type of virus that we’ve been dealing with for the last year, this is certainly part of the puzzle to hopefully ending the pandemic,” he added.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.