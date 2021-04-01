Residents want answers from officials about a lot, that is becoming embarrassing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It was once a quiet community.
Now residents are ticked off about what they see and not what they hear.
More than an acre of undeveloped land has been left unattended for years.
Large truck containers and mud captures the attention of anyone who rides through the neighborhood.
Ernie and Patty Kalo have had enough, and they reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter unit.
“It’s just a nuisance and an eye-sore, and the whole neighborhood is sick about it,” said Ernie Kalo.
The Kalo’s are disgusted with what they see. An empty lot of land, where the owner, according to Patty, has gone 3 plus years without any real concrete plans.
“He has junk. He had storage units that he was renting out, and he said it was costing him too much money. So he purchased this property, and now he is using it as storage”, said Patty.
Frustration has really set in for this husband and wife and their neighbors. Ernie says he’s gone to Township officials begging for them to do something.
“We have even taken them pictures and showing them. And ask them if they would come by and look at it. How would you like to drive by this every day? We are doing the best we can, and we are at our wit’s end”, said Ernie.
19 News called 2 of the local Trustees, and Trustee Ted Akins did get back to us.
In a statement, he said Sheffield Township Trustees are aware of the situation and are in the process of evaluation matters with its attorneys.
