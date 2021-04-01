Small business owner gifts Kent restaurant staff with $1,000 tip on busy night

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent-based restaurant is feeling the love after a couple tipped their staff $1,000 on a busy, chaotic night.
The Battleground is a Mexican restaurant on Cherry Street that’s just over a year old.
Saturday was a hard night for the business. The owner, Rosi Peruyero Noden, shared this message on Facebook:
“Saturday was like watching the first fifteen minutes of one of those restaurant rescue episodes. Not enough staff. Chaos. People waiting for an hour to be served. Disgruntled customers. People walking out. The owner crying at the end of the shift... We were only missing the dramatic background music and the celebrity hosts huddling in the parking lot to discuss what a disaster the restaurant was.”
As the restaurant cleared and the night came to a close, a couple called for the staff to gather.
The post said the couple waited three hours for drinks, food and table service. They’d seen the employees struggle.
A man told the staff to keep working and not give up, the post said.
However, the man gave the employees more than words of encouragement. He gifted the servers and kitchen staff with a $1,000 tip on a bill just over $80.
The man identified himself as a local small business owner, the post said.
The Battleground credited the couple with turning a miserable night into a lesson of kindness and patience.
