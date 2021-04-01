Tri-C to host Spring 2021 commencement in-person

By Avery Williams | April 1, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 11:33 AM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College on Wednesday announced the spring class of 2021 will have in-person commencement ceremonies.

The university will have two outdoor ceremonies at Byers Field in Parma to allow for social distancing, according to a release.

The commencement ceremonies will take place on June 9.

Attendance will be limited to 300 graduates at each ceremony. Graduates can invite four guests, according to a release.

There will also be a virtual ceremony 7 p.m. on June 9 for Tri-C graduates who seek that option.

“Everyone’s health and safety remain a top priority for Tri-C as we plan for the exciting return of an in-person graduation,” Johnson said in a video message. “I look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, June 9.”

Find updates on Tri-C’s graduation plan here.

