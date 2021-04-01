Tri-C to host Spring 2021 commencement in-person

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College on Wednesday announced the spring class of 2021 will have in-person commencement ceremonies.
The university will have two outdoor ceremonies at Byers Field in Parma to allow for social distancing, according to a release.
The commencement ceremonies will take place on June 9.
Attendance will be limited to 300 graduates at each ceremony. Graduates can invite four guests, according to a release.
There will also be a virtual ceremony 7 p.m. on June 9 for Tri-C graduates who seek that option.
“Everyone’s health and safety remain a top priority for Tri-C as we plan for the exciting return of an in-person graduation,” Johnson said in a video message. “I look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, June 9.”
