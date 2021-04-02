Beachclub Pizza Bistro celebrates 20 years in business and surviving the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It takes a lot to survive 20 years in the restaurant business. It’s even harder to get through a pandemic.
But the hard-working people behind a Euclid staple, Beachclub Pizza Bistro, are celebrating in a special way, and they’re ready to toast to their Cleveland Comeback.
To commemorate their 20th anniversary and the restaurant surviving the pandemic, they’re opening some special spirits.
“We’re one of the biggest bourbon bars in all of Cleveland. I have about 200 selections here. I have a lot of rare items and we’re pulling out some unusual items monthly,” said owner Greg Jurcisin.
To put it plainly, Jurcisin says the last year was painful.
“A lot of businesses were working from home; not in the neighborhood. We had Lincoln Electric, big manufacturers, Amazon. They’re not coming out anymore,” he said.
Line cook Bryce Jordan was grateful they never had to shut down completely because they were well-positioned.
“Fortunately, we had started dabbling in online takeout before the pandemic started, so we kind of were in the right place at the right time,” Jordan said.
To stay on top of changing menu items due to availability, they moved to QR code menus.
“You can keep up immediately without printing paper after paper, sanitizing. Use a QR code and I can change it instantly,” Jurcisin said.
He says he feels the momentum shifting and is picking up on signs that they’re coming out of it.
“The customer demands for the carryout and also the requests for when we’re going to open the patio,” he said.
Jurcisin is counting on their 60-seat patio to bring in those who are still a little more cautious.
Jordan, too, sees signs of life back in the restaurant.
“I’m starting to see a lot of people that, for one reason or another, maybe they’re vaccinated, maybe they’re getting less afraid, a lot of people are starting to embrace coming back in to the dining room,” he said.
Their bourbon celebrations are sold out through May, a testament and a toast to brighter days ahead.
