Black Keys drummer to fill in for John Adams at Monday’s home opener for Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mainstay at home games for the Cleveland Indians won’t be in attendance, but the sound of a drum will still echo through the Progressive Field on Monday.
The Cleveland Indians said Patrick Carney, an Akron native and drummer for the Ohio-based Black Keys, will fill in for John Adams on Monday at the team’s home opener.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, Adams will miss the home opener because he is recovering from ongoing health issues. He’s been beating his drum, which he’s used since he was 22 years old, at home games for approximately five decades.
“I share John’s love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians franchise and drumming for him during the home opener when he can’t physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves,” Carney said in a statement.
The Cleveland Indians will face the Kansas City Royals at 4:10 p.m. from Progressive Field on Monday.
