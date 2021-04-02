Canton Police punched by angry suspect while responding to a domestic violence call

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Body camera footage shows an angry suspect charge towards a Canton police officer and then attack her.
When she gets up, you can see the suspect go on to assault the arresting officer too.
Police say they were just doing their jobs, responding to a call for help on Woodview Street in Canton.
Officer Amanda Romanin gave the suspect multiple warnings.
“Don’t walk up to me,” she said on body camera footage.
But, that did not stop him.
Police say Romanin’s body camera catches Lloyd Myrie repeatedly stomp on her after she falls to the ground.
“You alright?” an officer asked Amanda.
She said, “He hit me really hard.”
The good news is the officers are okay.
And according to our 19 news investigation, data from the FBI shows assaults on officers like this are actually trending down right now.
However, we discovered that over the last several years, of the officers assaulted, the highest percentage were responding to a domestic disturbance call just like the one on Woodview Street.
According to the police report from the night of the attack in January, Myrie hit his mother in the head and left the house.
That’s when his family called the police.
After he returns and attacks Romanin, back up arrives. But, Myrie can be seen still putting up a fight.
The arresting officer he also assaulted in the process happens to be Romanin’s husband.
Tonight, Myrie is charged with domestic violence and assault not only against his mother but both of the Romanins.
“He hit me, I went down, and then I think he like kicked me a couple times,” Amanda said on the scene.
As Amanda steps back from the scene, her camera shows Myrie struggle with officers all the way to the end, until they finally get him in the patrol car.
The department says both officers are back to work, patrolling the streets now, despite the obvious risk the job brings.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.