Cleveland mayor’s 14-year-old great-grandson accused of trying to break into gun store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old great-grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson allegedly tried to break into a Valley View gun store last June.
The 14-year-old boy is charged with breaking and entering, vandalism and possessing criminal tools.
Valley View police said on June 3, 2020, the teen was armed with a hammer when he tried to enter the Cleveland Armory in the 9100 block of Bank Street.
The teen is now awaiting trial in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
Jackson’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, is also in legal trouble.
Jackson, 24, is facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence in Cleveland Municipal Court for an incident involving his girlfriend.
He is also facing felony charges of assault and failure to comply for a chase involving Parma police in January.
Jackson remains out on bond.
Another great-grandson was arrested for alleged gang activity which happened between December 2018 and July 2019.
He was also accused of shooting at Cleveland police officers from a stolen car in July 2020.
