Cleveland Police seek suspect wanted for nightclub shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are seeking a suspect in the nightclub shooting that injured seven people.
Call police if you see 27-year-old Cobbin Bates Jr.
Records show an arrest warrant was issued for Bates, of Cleveland, on Monday.
The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at The Spot, a motorcycle bar operating illegally in the back of a building at 5100 Pearl Road at Brookpark.
911 callers told police that several shooters fired inside and outside the club.
The victims are four men and three women, police said. They are all expected to be OK.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.