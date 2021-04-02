Downed Cleveland Public Power lines remain on woman’s property despite several calls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deborah Halley has lived in her east side home since she was 12 years old and said she even paid off the mortgage herself after taking it over from her mother when she turned 18. In all those years, she has never been as frustrated as she is right now.
Multiple lines from a power pole in her back yard and draped over bushes and finally a fence before cascading over and onto the ground of a neighbors home and those lines, she believes, are the responsibility of Cleveland Public Power.
“They’ve been out here three or four times and they say that’s our pole and those are our wires but they tell me that I have to keep calling and bugging them,” Halley said.
Halley said she has called, repeatedly, and at times Cleveland Public Power sends out a crew and they always tell her the same thing, that the poles and the wires are CPP property but they never remove the lines.
“One guy came out twice and I said, ‘Didn’t you come the last time?’ and he said, ‘Yeah I remember you’ but then he said, ‘You just have to keep calling us,” Halley said.
Halley even noticed one day that Cleveland Public Power was in the backyard doing some work and assumed that the lines were finally being removed, but realized the crews were cutting back some trees from near the pole and left the dangling lines in place.
That crew told her that the entire pole needed to be replaced and that is something she has now heard, she said, multiple times.
“You pay your bill you do what you’re supposed to do and they come out and they look and they say they have to replace the pole, and then, I am still waiting,” Halley said.
Two years wondering how dangerous it is to go into the back yard. She won’t let her grand kids off the the front porch.
“I have grand kids that can’t play back there, I don’t really want to go back there,” she said.
As of this publication, Cleveland Public Power told 19 News they were looking into the situation.
