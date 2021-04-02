‘He’s in a better place’: Family of man found dead in Lake Erie with 18-year-old friend speak out for 1st time

‘He’s in a better place’: Family of man found dead in Lake Erie with 18-year-old friend speak out
By Chris Anderson | April 2, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 8:24 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Nathan Orona provided a public statement, just days after the 20-year-old’s body, along with his 18-year-old friend, were discovered deceased in or near a submerged car in Lake Erie.

Orona’s family gathered at the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults for a press conference on Friday afternoon:

Family of man found deceased in Lake Erie with 18-year-old woman speak publicly for 1st time

Family of man found deceased in Lake Erie with 18-year-old woman speak publicly for 1st time https://bit.ly/3fxSiM1

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, April 2, 2021

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said Nathan Orona and Alaina Camacho were both reported missing in the first week of February.

Their bodies were discovered nearly two months later in the lake at Hot Waters Marina in Lorain earlier this week.

“Those two months, for us, were the hardest,” a relative said. “It was very uncertain and unbearable for the family not to know where he was.”

The body of Aliana Camacho was found the day after a fisherman found the body of 20-year-old Nathan Orana, who was reported missing with her in early February, just off that same pier where the car was found.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, March 29, 2021

Investigators said a fisherman dropped his line off the pier on Sunday and discovered Orona’s body near the boat launch on Sunday, which prompted the recovery team to search the area for Camacho.

Nathan Joel Orona
Nathan Joel Orona (Source: Orona family)

The following day, a sonar device detected a car near the boat ramp, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was pulled from the water. Authorities then confirmed Camacho’s body was found inside.

The cause and manner of deaths have yet to be determined, but both investigators and Orona’s family have said there are no suspicions of foul play involved at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.