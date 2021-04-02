2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury deliberating in trial for 1 of 2 men charged in double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - As of Thursday morning, the jury is deliberating in the trial for Anthony Hunt.

Hunt’s trial began June 6 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Hollie Gallagher.

Hunt, 30, and Antonio Ortiz, 26, are both charged in the double murder at My Friends Restaurant on March 22, 2021.

Cleveland police said Hunt and Ortiz shot and killed a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman during an argument inside the W. 117th Street diner.

Anthony Hunt
Anthony Hunt((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Keondre Austin, 27, and Geongela Rivers, 23.

Cleveland police said after interviewing multiple people, preliminary information indicates two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant around 4 a.m. on March 22, 2021 when Ortiz and Austin began arguing.

Antonio Ortiz
Antonio Ortiz((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Police said Ortiz and Hunt then began shooting at one other and Austin.

“These individuals fired over 30 shots inside a restaurant full of patrons,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Two individuals lost their lives and now they will pay the price.”

Ortiz has a pre-trial on June 22.

Both men remain locked up at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

