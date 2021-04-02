2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021.

The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, Ortiz pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under disability.

In June, a jury found Anthony Hunt guilty of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, but not guilty on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated riot and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

Hunt was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years to a maximum of 18 years in prison.

Keondre Austin, 27, and Geongela Rivers, 23, were killed during an argument inside the restaurant.

Anthony Hunt
Anthony Hunt((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant around 4 a.m. on March 22, 2021 when Ortiz and Austin began arguing.

Antonio Ortiz
Antonio Ortiz((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Police said Ortiz and Hunt then began shooting at one other and Austin.

“These individuals fired over 30 shots inside a restaurant full of patrons,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Two individuals lost their lives and now they will pay the price.”

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Hollie Gallagher will sentence Ortiz on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II
Case Western Reserve University professor explains the future of the British monarchy
3 hurt in Elyria house fire
16-year-old Cleveland boy dies after being shot near a CMSD high school
Renderings, site plans for Ohio Intel projects
President Biden to travel to Ohio for groundbreaking at $20 billion Intel semiconductor site
Only One Station
Family turns East Cleveland motel into housing for football mentorship program