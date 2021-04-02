2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for 2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The second man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street in March 2021 will be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Antonio Ortiz pleaded guilty in September 2022 to involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under disability.

In June 2022, a jury found Anthony Hunt guilty of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, but not guilty on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated riot and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

Hunt was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years to a maximum of 18 years in prison.

Keondre Austin, 27, and Geongela Rivers, 23, were killed during an argument inside the restaurant.

Anthony Hunt
Anthony Hunt((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant around 4 a.m. on March 22, 2021 when Ortiz and Austin began arguing.

Antonio Ortiz
Antonio Ortiz((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Police said Ortiz and Hunt then began shooting at one other and Austin.

“These individuals fired over 30 shots inside a restaurant full of patrons,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Two individuals lost their lives and now they will pay the price.”

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Verdict to be announced for Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping
A large pothole in Cleveland.
City of Cleveland deploys pothole patch crews amid January warmup
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk